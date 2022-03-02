Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Rabiot swap deal

Adrien Rabiot could be on the way to the Premier League in the summer, however, his destination may not be Newcastle.

Victor Osimhen of Napoli has been linked with summer moves to Newcastle and Manchester United (Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

Reports from France suggest that Rabiot may be used in a swap deal involving Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

Rabiot has struggled for game time and consistency at Juventus this season and he is expected to leave Italy in the summer, with Newcastle reportedly quoted a £22million fee in order to secure his services.

It’s unknown if Chelsea hold an interest in Rabiot, or if they would consider a swap deal involving Jorginho, however, these reports highlight that Newcastle will face stiff competition if they want to complete a deal for Rabiot.

NUFC eye ‘crazy’ striker deal

Italian newspaper Il Mattino, based in Naples, reports that Newcastle United could be set to launch a massive bid for striker Victor Osimhen in the summer.

Reports say the Magpies are ‘ready to go crazy’ in order to secure a deal for Osimhen as Napoli, according to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, are ‘bracing themselves’ for offers for the Nigerian.

Osimhen has seven goals and three assists in 17 Serie A games this season and has suitors across Europe with Manchester United also reportedly showing interest in the 23-year-old.

Despite interest from the Red Devil’s, Il Mattino report that Newcastle are ‘above all’ in the race for his signature but note that a deal will likely cost in excess of €80million.

Giovanni Simeone links

Newcastle United have reportedly made contact over a move for striker Giovanni Simeone.

Giovanni is the son of Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone and has had a great season in front of goal this campaign, scoring 15 times for Hellas Verona whilst on loan from Cagliari.

Verona have an option to purchase the Argentine at the end of his loan move, however, Tuttomercatoweb report that Newcastle may look to hijack any deal.

His father Diego is also interested in bringing him to Atletico Madrid, whilst Marseille have also reportedly shown interest in the 26-year-old.

