Newcastle continue defender search

Newcastle are still looking to strengthen their defensive options this summer, with one of their top targets, Celtic’s Kristoffer Ajer, seemingly set to sign for Brentford.

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe.

The Magpies were also linked with Arsenal centre-back William Saliba but the 20-year-old has instead signed a season-long loan deal at Marseille.

According to the Athletic, Newcastle have been tracking Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe, a player who Steve Bruce managed while the pair were at Aston Villa.

Tuanzebe, 23, made just nine Premier League appearances last season after recovering from injury and has just a year left on his contract at Old Trafford.

The same report claims that Magpies assistant Graeme Jones has recommended Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers to the club, a player he worked with at Bournemouth last season.

Premier League clubs tracking Liverpool striker

At the other end of the pitch, Liverpool striker Divock Origi is once again being linked with a move away from Anfield.

The Belgiun international, 26, started just two league games for Jurgen Klopp’s side last season but is said to be attracting interest from several Premier League clubs.

According to 90min.com, Southampton, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Newcastle are all monitoring the situation, while SPL duo Celtic and Rangers have also been credited with interest.

Origi joined Liverpool in 2014 and is into the final year of his current contract.

Ex-Newcastle striker set for shock move

Finally, former Newcastle striker Joselu looks set for a shock big-money move to Champions League side Sevilla.

The 31-year-old spent two years on Tyneside, where he scored seven goals in 51 appearances.

Joselu scored 11 times for La Liga side Alaves last term, and it’s now being reported, via Spanish newspaper Marca, that Sevilla are ready to activate the player’s £17.2million release clause.

It’s thought Joselu will replace another former Newcastle forward, Luuk de Jong, at Sevilla, with the latter reportedly set for a return to PSV Eindhoven.

