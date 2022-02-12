Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Pics reveal Trippier doubts

Eagle-eyed supporters were quick to spot that Kieran Trippier was absent from training photos posted by Newcastle United.

BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 23: Corentin Tolisso of Bayern Munich controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between Hertha BSC and FC Bayern München at Olympiastadion on January 23, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Trippier picked up a calf injury late into the clash with Everton and photos of Newcastle training yesterday revealed that Trippier did not train with the group.

Eddie Howe revealed yesterday that they would make a ‘late call’ on his fitness ahead of the clash with Aston Villa:

“I don’t think it’s a long-term injury, but we’ll have to make a late call on it for this game. It would be a big blow to lose him, but we’ll wait and see.”

The training photos did reveal that Paul Dummett was back in training however after missing Tuesday night’s win through injury.

Bayern ‘in talks’ with Magpies target

Corentin Tolisso has reportedly opened talks with Bayern Munich over a contract extension at the reigning German champions.

Tolisso’s deal at the Allianz Arena is due to expire this summer with Newcastle United, Arsenal and Manchester United all reportedly interested in his services, however, recent reports have suggested that he may be set for a longer stay in the Bundesliga.

L’Equipe report that talks have opened between Tolisso and the club over extending his five-year stay at the club.

Tolisso has featured just ten times in the league for Bayern this season but has started their last three games.

Carver on expectations

Former Newcastle United interim manager John Carver believes that expectations have ‘never been higher’ at St James’s Park:

“The expectations are high and they’ve never been any higher than now,” Carver told the Keys and Gray podcast.

“Kevin developed the animal and the animal needs to be fed. After Kevin, it was a little bit of a lull, and then Bobby came in and he did the same thing, he picked everything up again.

“And when you’ve had a taste of that success – although we didn’t win anything, but we were competing at the top end for the Premiership and cup finals – you want more of it, and unfortunately that’s gone sour for a number of years now.”

