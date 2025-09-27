Newcastle United latest news: Roy Keane has spoken about Alan Shearer of the Stick to Football Podcast.

Roy Keane has described Alan Shearer as ‘sneaky’ for the way he used to use his body during matches. Keane and Newcastle United’s all-time record goalscorer have history with each other, with the former Manchester United man famously being sent off at St James’ Park following an altercation with Shearer.

Speaking on the Stick to Football Podcast, Keane, alongside Jill Scott, Ian Wright and Gary Neville, were discussing were Harry Kan ranks among the Premier League’s all-time best striker, when the conversation turned to players using their elbows during matches.

Keane would go on to label Shearer as ‘sneaky’ for the way he used to use his body to maximum effect: “Shearer was sneaky, sneaky elbows,” Keane said.

“I didn’t admire people who were nasty. I don’t like nasty people.”

Both Neville and Wright looked to defend Shearer following Keane’s comments, although the former described his former England teammate as ‘nasty’ and ‘horrible’ to play against.

“I thought Alan was just, to be fair, nasty,” Neville added. “He was nasty, Alan. He was horrible.”

Alan Shearer and Roy Keane ‘rivalry’

Shearer and Keane, due to the clubs they played for during their career and the types of personalities they are, were always destined to clash both on and off the pitch. That aforementioned day in September 2001 saw Sir Bobby Robson’s side triumph in a seven-goal thriller against the Red Devils.

Reflecting on that game, and the incident between himself and Keane which saw the Republic of Ireland international shown a red card, Shearer said recently: “We were beating them at St James’ Park and he wanted to take a quick throw-in. He’d been at me all game as he normally was.

“I can’t remember exactly what I said, but I called him some sort of name. He got the red card, and I remember having a little smile, thought ‘I’ve done you a kipper there, I can’t believe you’ve fallen into that little trap’.

“I could see him, the steam was coming out of his ears! I’m thinking, do I run straight off to try and get up the (tunnel)? Because I knew for a fact that Roy would be waiting at the top of the tunnel.

“I say thanks and shake hands and what have you, and then there’s this big commotion going on. I look up there and there’s Roy waiting for me at the top of the tunnel. It was one of them ‘Alright, hold me back!’. We couldn’t get together (to fight).”

Both Shearer and Keane spent time as managers after retiring as players, although Keane’s time in the dugout lasted a lot longer than Shearer. Before becoming a pundit, Keane managed Ipswich Town and Sunderland - guiding the latter to promotion from the Championship during his first full season in charge.

Keane then kept the Black Cats in the Premier League before resigning as manager in December 2008. Shearer, meanwhile, spent just two months as Newcastle United manager at the end of the 2008/09 campaign and couldn’t prevent the Magpies from being relegated to the Championship.