Former Footballer and Manager Roy Keane looks on as he presents on Sky Sports prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Fulham FC at Old Trafford on August 16, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane praised Newcastle United’s ‘outstanding’ performance at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle beat Manchester United 4-1 at St James’ Park to complete a first league double over The Red Devils since 1931.

Sandro Tonali’s opener was cancelled out by Alejandro Garnacho before a Harvey Barnes brace and another from Bruno Guimaraes saw The Magpies claim a convincing win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victory sees Newcastle move up to fourth in the table. They could move up to third with a result against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

Roy Keane critical of Manchester United - praises ‘outstanding’ Newcastle United

Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane was heavily critical of Manchester United’s side following the defeat.

“We keep making excuses for this Man United team,” Keane said. “There aren't enough players that can run in this team, I think there are players that don't want to run.

“Newcastle were outstanding. I think United now are physically and mentally a weak team. Newcastle were too fast, too powerful, they were more determined and they got what they deserved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Well done Newcastle, they were outstanding but [Manchester] United, there was talk before the game that things were getting better for this [Manchester] United team but I can't see it. I worry for this group of players.

“To me, they do not look like a strong group mentally.”

He then added: “Nobody likes to lose games but sometimes it's the way you lose. They have lost 14 Premier League games and they lost 14 last season so that's why you have to point your finger at this group of players. The only defence I have is that a lot of them are still new to the Premier League and the manager is new to the Premier League.

“Ruben Amorim is scratching his head. I bet he cannot believe how bad this Man United team is. He obviously cannot say that but this group of players, the mistakes they are making - they can't seem to get around the pitch.

“I think the Premier League has caught this manager and his coaching staff out. I know people do their homework but I think he has gone in there and I think he has been shocked about how bad this group of players are.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruno Guimaraes delivers message following Newcastle United win

Newcastle won the match without head coach Eddie Howe in attendance due to illness. And after the game Magpies captain Guimaraes paid tribute to Howe.

“When we went to the pitch we said we will play for him [Howe],” the Brazilian told Premier League productions. “He has been part of our success, he's been unbelievable for us. We missed him on the training ground this week.

“Hopefully it gave him happiness and he's back for the next game. It's been a tough week for him."

Barnes added: "He's on the road to recovery hopefully. He's so influential throughout the week and on matchday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We knew we had a job to do without him, we said before the game we had to put a smile on his face."