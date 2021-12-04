Ryan Fraser left out of Newcastle United squad as Eddie Howe recalls two players to starting XI

Lascelles and Almiron replace Ciaran Clark, suspended following his dismissal against Norwich City on Tuesday night, and Ryan Fraser in the starting XI for this afternoon’s Premier League home game against Burnley.

Fraser has been left out because of a “minor” hamstring injury. Federico Fernandez – who impressed after coming off the bench following Clark's sending off – is on the bench along with Ritchie, who, like Lascelles, was suspended for the Norwich match, which ended 1-1. The winless club is 20th in the Premier League with seven points from 14 games.