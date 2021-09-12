Ryan Taylor reveals his concerns about Steve Bruce's 'body language' at Newcastle United

With four games played, Bruce’s side sit 19th in the Premier League table having picked up just one point so far.

A 4-1 defeat at Manchester United piled more misery on the Magpies, who signed just one senior player in the transfer window and recently lost Callum Wilson to injury.

Chants of “we want Brucie out” were heard from the 3,000-strong away end at Old Trafford. Supporters, indeed, remain unconvinced that Bruce is the right man to keep the club in the division.

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Bruce then responded angrily to some questions put forward in his post-match match press conference, which Taylor also alluded to.

“They do look frail,” Taylor told Sky Sports when questioned about United’s defence, who have the worst defensive record in the top-flight with 12 goals conceded.

"What’s happening is it’s just a repeat of last season, it’s going to be a struggle. I just feel like nothing’s changed from last season to this season.

"When they played Southampton and conceded in the 95th minute after scoring in the 91st - if they win that game they build on it.

"It was always going to be a tough game away to Manchester United on the return of Ronaldo.

"Manchester United away are not the important games. The important games are the home ones against their own league if you like."

Taylor worked under Bruce at Wigan Athletic before the 60-year-old included the full-back in a part-exchange deal to sign Charles N’Zogbia from United in January 2009.

Taylor continued: "I watch the body language of managers and Steve Bruce doesn’t fill me with confidence when I watch him on the sidelines which I sad because Steve’s a great guy but I just feel like he’s fighting a battle he can’t win.

"I watched his interview after the game. It completely wasn’t about the game, it was about did he or did he not go on holiday during the international break and he lost it again with the journalist.

"There is a lot of unrest at Newcastle at the minute but there’s a lot of games to be played.”

Taylor suffered relegation with the Magpies during his first six months, though was a part of the team that bounced back from the Championship at the first attempt and secured Europa League football in 2011.

The 37-year-old, who memorably scored a winning free-kick against Sunderland, was released from St James’s Park in 2015.

Taylor was asked if the club is better now than it was six years ago.

"Brutally honest, no," Taylor replied. “I think the club has stood still because of Mike being in charge, too much talk of takeovers and managers like Steve going in when fans don’t want him.

"Every little fine detail is always negative at the club. They never really built on the season we finished 5th and got into Europe. They’ve had relegations since and they were lucky last season with having a good run when they needed to at the end."

