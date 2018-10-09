Salomon Rondon pushing for swift return at Newcastle

Salomon Rondon is pushing to be fit for Brighton and Hove Albion’s visit to St James’s Park.

The Newcastle United striker is sidelined with the thigh injury suffered against Crystal Palace late last month.

Rafa Benitez last month said he was hopeful Rondon would be available within weeks.

And the 29-year-old, signed on loan from West Bromwich Albion in August, has posted a video of himself working in the gym during the international break.

Rondon tweeted: “Time out ... but I never stop!”

Newcastle take on Brighton on October 20, and the club’s medical staff will continue to assess him.

Speaking last month, United manager Benitez said: “The idea is to see how he is going on after every week. He’s injured, and now we need to manage with the rest of the players.”

In the absence of Rondon, Benitez has tried both Joselu and Muto up front.

Muto, signed from Mainz in the summer, scored against Manchester United at Old Trafford at the weekend after being handed his full Premier League debut. The home side came from two goals down to win 3-2.

Newcastle are 19th in the table ahead of the Brighton game.

Joselu was fielded in the previous game against Leicester City, which United lost 2-0.