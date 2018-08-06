Salomon Rondon reacts after taking the No 9 jersey from Dwight Gayle at Newcastle

Salomon Rondon will wear the No 9 shirt at Newcastle United.

The striker has joined the club on loan from West Bromwich Albion.

Rondon, 28, said: "It's an honour to be here, and I'm excited to get started with my team mates.

"The clubs were talking for a long time, and now I'm focused on the season to help my team-mates to get the points to do well this season.

"It's one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League, and I knew about the interest of the gaffer, so I'm happy to be here."

Newcastle United manager, Rafa Benítez, said: "I am delighted to sign Salomon.

"When we were looking for options up front, we knew how important experience would be. Salomon has been in the Premier League for a while, and he knows how demanding it is.

"He, together with Yoshinori Muto, will give us different options, and will improve the competition between the strikers, which is always positive for the team."

Rondon, in the last year of his contract at The Hawthorns, will be a free agent next summer.

Newcastle are understood to have paid a £2million loan fee for Rondon.

Meanwhile, United striker Dwight Gayle has joined West Brom on loan as part of the deal.

Gayle has worn the No 9 jersey for the past two seasons.