Salomon Rondon reacts to boos from Newcastle fans

Salomon Rondon has reacted to the boos that greeted Newcastle United’s goalless draw against Fulham.

Rafa Benitez’s side didn’t have a shot on target on Saturday.

When you play at home, you have to create chances and get points, but if you cannot win a game, then you have to make sure you do not lose at home. Salomon Rondon

And the result left Newcastle – who take on leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Boxing Day – 15th in the Premier League.

Asked about the boos, on-loan striker Rondon said: “The first target is to stay up.

“We don’t want to lose points to teams around us, but the squad and the staff at the club will keep going.

“Maybe we need a little more luck, because we are working hard.

“It’s most important to start winning games at home.

“It’s a point for us. We have to keep going. It was a physical game against a team close to us in the table, and we tried to win but we couldn’t.”

Rondon was isolated up front against Fulham.

“It’s difficult, because strikers want chances and crosses, but the most important thing is that the team didn’t lose,” said the 29-year-old.

“We didn’t lose to a rival, and so we have to carry on. We have a big game on Wednesday, and we have to try and get some points.”

Liverpool are four points clear of Manchester City, beaten by Crystal Palace at the weekend, at the top of the Premier League.

“When you play in the Premier League, you never know what will happen,” said Rondon.“If Man City, who are second, lost at home to a team like Palace, who are near where we are, then it shows anything can happen.

“In this league, every game is like a final so you have to fight until the end. If you win, it’s massive. If you draw, it’s a point that you can add to your tally and move on from. If you lose, then you must learn from it, and then improve.

“We were close to winning at Man City earlier in the season when we scored.”