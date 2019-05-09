Salomon Rondon reacts to his Newcastle United 'privilege' - and has this message for fans

Salomon Rondon has spoken of his 'privilege' at scooping Newcastle United's player of the year award.

The striker was today announced as the club's official player of the year after a stellar campaign, which has seen him quickly become a fans' favourite since joining on loan from West Bromwich Albion.

Having netted 11 times this season - while contributing to 47% of the club's goals across the campaign - Rondon was a popular choice among supporters.

And he took to social media to offer his take on the award, while posting a message to his teammates and supporters thanking them for their input across the season.

Rondon tweeted: "I feel really honoured to have been named @NUFC's Player of the Year. A real privilege!

"I owe the award to my teammates and you Magpies who've battled all the way with us. Thank you for the amazing support at St. James' Park!!

"Howay the Lads!!"

The frontman's long-term future at St James's Park remains uncertain, with Rondon set to return to the Hawthorns on Monday when his loan deal expires.

But while Rafa Benitez is understood to be keen to keep the striker, owner Mike Ashley is keen to invest in younger players with re-sale value.

Rondon, 29, has a release clause of £16.5million - but that could increase should West Brom earn promotion via the play-offs.