Salomon Rondon reveals 'dream' after scoring feat caps memorable Newcastle United campaign

Salomon Rondon celebrates one of his goals against the USA.
An emotional Salomon Rondon told of his “pride” after becoming Venezuela’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Rondon netted twice in yesterday’s 3-0 friendly win over the USA in Cincinnati.

The West Bromwich Albion striker – who netted 12 goals in all competitions for loan club Newcastle United last season – overtook Juan Arango, who had led the scoring charts with 23 goals.

“As a kid, I had many dreams,” said Rondon. “I dreamed of playing for Venezuela and, once I achieved that, my goal was to beat Juan Arango’s record. After doing so, I feel really happy, and am so proud to be Venezuelan and continue to make history for my country.”

Rondon, 29, added on Twitter: “I give thanks to God, my family and all those who have been there for me. Thanks, Venezuela!”