An emotional Salomon Rondon told of his “pride” after becoming Venezuela’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Rondon netted twice in yesterday’s 3-0 friendly win over the USA in Cincinnati.

The West Bromwich Albion striker – who netted 12 goals in all competitions for loan club Newcastle United last season – overtook Juan Arango, who had led the scoring charts with 23 goals.

“As a kid, I had many dreams,” said Rondon. “I dreamed of playing for Venezuela and, once I achieved that, my goal was to beat Juan Arango’s record. After doing so, I feel really happy, and am so proud to be Venezuelan and continue to make history for my country.”

Rondon, 29, added on Twitter: “I give thanks to God, my family and all those who have been there for me. Thanks, Venezuela!”