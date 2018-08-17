Salomon Rondon reveals what Faustino Asprilla told him about Newcastle

Salomon Rondon sounded out Faustino Asprilla about life at Newcastle United.

Rondon, signed on loan from West Bromwich Albion last week, spoke to Asprilla about the move.

And Colombian Asprilla – who famously scored a hat-trick for Newcastle against Barcelona during his career at St James's Park in the 1990s – told his fellow South American what to expect on Tyneside.

"Yes, I watched him (Asprilla) growing up in South America," said Venezuela international Rondon. "Everyone knows what he did here. The goals he scored for the club and the hat-trick against Barcelona.

"That was big, because in Venezuela, in fact the whole of South America, everyone loves football. He played for Colombia national team. I had a few words and he told me it was a great city for my family.

“I spoke to Faustino. He told me the fans will be proud of the payers if they work hard. We have things in common, I try to score goals. It's important to the supporters that you work really really hard, try to do well. The first thing is the team."

Rondon could make his first start for Newcastle against Cardiff City tomorrow.