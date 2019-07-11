Sam Allardyce reveals why he turned down the Newcastle United job
Sam Allardyce has rejected the chance to make a shock return to Newcastle United.
Allardyce, sacked by owner Mike Ashley in 2008, has been out of work since leaving Everton last year.
And the 64-year-old – who also had a spell as Sunderland manager – was lined up to replace Rafa Benitez last week.
"I was very flattered that I was considered, but it's that thing – don't go back,” Allardyce told Talksport. "It never got to the type of talks people are suggesting, but it wasn't for me. I politely said 'no'.
"I never got to talk to Mike. My agent contacted me. I had a think about it, and a quick look at the situation, and thanked them very much, but (it's) not for me.
"Maybe if it was the first time around, I would have jumped at it. I appreciate the offer, but I was surprised. I've not worked for a full season."
It’s claimed former United midfielder Kevin Nolan would have been his assistant. The 37-year-old – who led the club to promotion nine years ago – angered Newcastle fans last week with comments he made about Ashley and the situation at St James’s Park.
The club is now understood to be targeting Sheffield Wedesday manager Steve Bruce, a boyhood United fan.
Corbridge-born Bruce previously came close to taking the job in 2004 following the sacking of Sir Bobby Robson. Wednesday sources last night claimed that Newcastle have not yet made a formal approach.