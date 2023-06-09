Sam Fender tickets are in high demand with the Newcastle United fan set to perform two concerts at St James’ Park this weekend.

It’s the first time the North Shields musician has played at Newcastle’s iconic stadium with the concerts taking place on June 9 and June 10. Songs such as Seventeen Going Under, Hypersonic Missiles and Getting Started will echo across Newcastle city centre on Friday and Saturday evening.

Fender has always championed his Geordie roots, making no secret of his support of Newcastle United, with a rendition of ‘Local Hero’ also anticipated during the concert.

While the 29-year-old is one of the most notable Magpies fans in the public spotlight at the moment, there have been many celebrities who have publicly declared their support of the club over the years.

We’ve put together an extended list of reported ‘Newcastle fans’ and ranked them based on their estimated net worth. As a disclaimer, figures regarding some individuals’ wealth can be difficult to determine with conflicting numbers from a range of online sources.

But we’ve put together a list ranking 23 famous Newcastle United fans, including Sam Fender, in order of their net worth, from lowest to highest...

1 . Chris Eubank (estimated net worth: £500,000) Eubank's support for Newcastle may just be mythologized, however, he has claimed to be a Newcastle supporter and has attended functions at St James's Park.

2 . Brian Blessed (estimated net worth: £500,000) Despite growing up a Manchester United fan, the Yorkshire-born actor has a 'soft spot' for Newcastle United and can even recall the club's FA Cup winning starting line-ups from 1951, 1952 and 1955.

3 . Jimmy Nail (estimated net worth: £1million) The 'Auf Wiedersehen, Pet' star is another long-standing fan of Newcastle United, having been born in the city in 1954.

4 . Abhisit Vejjajiva (estimated net worth: £1.8million) Another politician, albeit one who does the majority of his work far from these shores. Vejjajiva is a former Prime Minister in Thailand, but was born in Newcastle. He declared his support for the Toon Army in 2008.