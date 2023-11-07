Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has provided a quick update on Sandro Tonali’s situation following a 10 month ban from football.

Tonali has been banned from playing until August 2024 after breaching Italian betting regulations during his time at AC Milan. While the 23-year-old can’t play in competitive matches, he is still able to train and travel with the first-team.

But Howe confirmed in his pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League group stage match at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night (5:45pm kick-off): “No, [Tonali] hasn’t travelled with us. He trained this morning and trained well.”

The midfielder was pictured in training at Darsley Park on Monday morning before the rest of the squad flew out to Dortmund.

There is still no update as to whether Tonali can play in friendly matches for The Magpies while the Football Association investigates the Italian further.

On the FA’s investigation, Howe was asked if there was any update.

“Nothing that I am aware of,” he added.

Tonali is one of 12 players unavailable to play for Newcastle at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday as the club’s injury list grows longer.

