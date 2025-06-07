Sandro Tonali was in action for Italy on Friday night but couldn’t help prevent his side from falling to defeat against Norway.

Italy got their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign off to the worst possible start with a 3-0 defeat against Norway at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo. Three first-half goals from Alexander Sorloth, Antonio Nusa and Erling Haaland sealed a comfortable win for the Scandinavians, leaving Italy above just Moldova in Group I of World Cup qualifying.

Tonali played the full 90 minutes as a central midfielder alongside defeated Champions League finalist Nico Barella and Juventus’ Nicolo Rovella. However, a damaging night for the Azzurri in Oslo had Italian media grumbling about Tonali’s performance.

Italian media slam Sandro Tonali

Known for their honest appraisals of the team, in both victory and defeat, Tonali was not spared from criticism on Friday night. On the former AC Milan man’s performance, Sky Sport Italia were particularly scathing, giving him a score of 4.5/10 and writing: ‘He starts with his usual grit, but then he too falls into the pit of general confusion.

‘He runs as usual. But he adds neither geometry nor cleanliness. Technically imprecise and lacking the usual substance.’

Friday’s game marked Tonali’s 24th cap for his nation as he looks to be included in a World Cup squad for the first time. Italy failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after a shock defeat to North Macedonia in the play-off round - something they will be keen on avoiding this time around.

Whilst defeat to Norway is far from the ideal start for Luciano Spalletti’s side, they still have seven games left to play in the group and time to right the wrongs of Friday night. The 12 group winners will all qualify for next summer’s World Cup, whilst four more places will be determined by a play-off system.

Sandro Tonali linked with Newcastle United exit

Tonali continues to be linked with a move away from St James’ Park this summer, despite reiterating his love for the area and the club. The 25-year-old played an integral role in helping Eddie Howe’s side win the Carabao Cup and qualify for the Champions League.

“I’ve had a lot of thoughts every day, but right now, I’m happy where I am.”

Newcastle United are preparing for what they hope will be a transformative summer in which they can not only keep hold of their key players, but also add to them. Bruno Guimaraes,, Tino Livramento, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon have all been linked with big-money moves away from the club, but the Magpies are planning to build with those big names in their squad, rather than without them.