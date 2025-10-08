Newcastle United transfer news: Sandro Tonali has again been linked with a move to Juventus by Italian media.

Sandro Tonali has yet again been linked with a move to Juventus by Italian media. The Newcastle United midfielder has shone under Eddie Howe over the past year - but reports linking him with a return to Italy refuse to go away.

Tonali joined the Magpies from AC Milan for £55m back in 2023 and, after serving a ten-month ban from football, has shone as a number six in Eddie Howe’s midfield. Alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, Tonali has played a crucial role in what is viewed by many as one of the best midfield trios in the whole of the Premier League.

Whilst Tonali came to England with great pedigree following his spell at the San Siro, he has been able to take his game to a new level and recently was highlighted as the best midfielder in the Premier League by Paul Scholes. His quality is such that he could play for any club in the world - but Italian media reports seem certain that a return to Italy and a move to Juventus is in Tonali’s future.

Sandro Tonali linked with Juventus move - as agent ‘meeting’ details revealed

Reports from Il Bianconero have suggested that Tonali remains a target for Juventus and that the Serie A giants will ‘evaluate’ Tonali’s situation on Tyneside and whether or not to make a bid for the midfielder. The report also details interest in Tonali from Juventus during the summer window, admitting that the ‘possibility never really took off’ due to a range of factors including Newcastle United’s valuation of the midfielder and reluctance to sanction a deal.

The relationship between Juventus and Newcastle United remains strong following the deal that saw Lloyd Kelly move to Turin. Kelly joined Juventus on an initial loan deal before that was turned into a permanent move this summer.

If a move for Tonali this summer was deemed impossible because of Newcastle United’s demands, then it seems highly unlikely that Juventus will be able to match those demands next summer. Tonali has over two years left on his contract at St James’ Park and doesn’t turn 26 until May - meaning he would command a massive transfer fee. It’s highly unlikely that Juventus would be able to afford that kind of money.

Further to these reports of Juventus’ interest in Tonali, Goal have reported that the midfielder met with his agent in Milan. Tonali has joined up with Gennaro Gattuso’s Italy squad for their World Cup qualifying matches against Estonia and Israel knowing that his side must take six points from these games to keep their hopes of automatically qualifying for next summer’s World Cup in their own hands.

However, ahead of those matches in Tallinn and Udine, Tonali met with his agent, Giuseppe Riso, with his future reportedly at the forefront of conversation. As mentioned, Tonali has more than two years left on his current deal at St James’ Park.

The games keep coming thick-and-fast for Tonali following the international break as Newcastle United return to a schedule of two games a week with Premier League, Champions League and a Carabao Cup game to play before November’s international break. Italy will face Norway in that break in a match that could have seismic consequences for their hopes of playing at the 2026 World Cup.