The Italian media appear to have made a sharp U-turn regarding Juventus’ transfer interest in Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Juventus have been heavily linked with a move for Tonali in recent months despite Newcastle United regularly stressing the midfielder was not for sale and remains under contract until 2028.

Tonali joined Newcastle from AC Milan for an Italian record £52million in 2023 and has been linked with a return to Serie A virtually ever since.

The Italy international, who celebrates his 25th birthday today (May 8), had a tough first season at Newcastle after being handed a 10 month betting ban just months after his arrival. But after returning from suspension earlier this season, Tonali has played a key role in The Magpies’ success this season and has quickly become a fan favourite at St James’ Park.

Italian media make Sandro Tonali transfer U-turn

After months of linking Tonali with a return to Italy, the Italian press are now reporting that such a transfer would be ‘difficult...perhaps even impossible’.

A fresh report from Tuttomercato claims a deal for Tonali, considering his wages and contract situation, would cost around €150million (£128million) - far more than any Italian club can afford.

The report adds: “Unless Tonali repeatedly asks to leave, his return to Italy seems really complicated.”

Sandro Tonali’s agent has already addressed Italy return claims

The reports coming out of Italy this week echo what Tonali’s agent Beppe Riso stated last year.

Riso said: “Sandro is one of the best midfielders in the world. He now has a value that Italian clubs will find difficult to afford. I envision a career for him away from Serie A.”

Playing down the reports further, Riso also revealed: “Sandro is absolutely not considering to return in Serie A.

“He’s happy at Newcastle, happy to play in the best league in the world and he’s an idol for Newcastle United fans who’ve always supported Sandro in every moment”.

Sandro Tonali linked with Real Madrid & Barcelona transfer

While a transfer to Italy seems unlikely, reports from Fichajes in Spain have claimed Real Madrid and Barcelona are both keen on Tonali.

With uncertainty over Frenkie de Jong’s contract at Barcelona, the Catalan club are looking at potential alternatives. Meanwhile, Real Madrid will be looking for a long-term replacement for 39-year-old Luka Modric, who is out of contract next month as things stand.

At just 25, Tonali’s ability and potential to improve make him a sought-after midfielder for some of Europe’s top clubs.

But having joined Newcastle on a contract that runs until June 2028, the midfielder won’t come cheap.

Newcastle paid AC Milan the best part of £60million to sign him back in 2023 and his value has since increased this season. Considering the going rate for comparable players such as Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez has been in excess of £100million - Newcastle would likely hold out for a fee in that region before even considering selling.