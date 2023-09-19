Sandro Tonali reveals whether he actually wanted to leave AC Milan to join Newcastle United
Sandro Tonali has finally responded to the speculation that he did not want to leave AC Milan to join Newcastle United this summer.
Tonali will return to the San Siro as Newcastle United face AC Milan in the Champions League group stage opener on Tuesday night (5:45pm kick-off BST).
The 23-year-old joined Newcastle from his boyhood club for an Italian record £52million over the summer.
On his return to Milan, Tonali said: “This is the team I support first of all and this is the team that gave me the chance for my dreams to come true.
“Now I return as a rival player to AC Milan.”
Following Tonali’s transfer to Newcastle, there was plenty of speculation regarding the player not wanting to leave AC Milan.
But the midfielder admitted the decision to leave was his own.
“It’s very difficult for a player to ask for a transfer to a specific team,” he admitted. “A player is kind of limited in his willing to do what he wants, it’s difficult for a player to decide where you go, whether it’s Real Madrid or Barcelona or wherever.
“From the moment I received this offer [from Newcastle] I was happy because I did my best with AC Milan and I have worked with people who love me and will still love me.
“I talked about it thoroughly and made my final decision.”
Tonali’s claims are also backed up by his agent Giuseppe Riso denying the rumours the Italian was brought to tears upon his departure from Milan.