News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

New Newcastle United signing spotted on Tyneside ahead of Eddie Howe meeting

Newcastle United’s latest signing Sandro Tonali is back on Tyneside following a short break.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:41 BST- 2 min read

The 23-year-old Italian completed a £52million from AC Milan which was confirmed last week. He then had a brief visit to Newcastle to visit St James’ Park, the training ground, look at properties and complete club media duties before heading off on holiday.

But now Tonali is back in Newcastle ahead of the pre-season opener against Gateshead on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off). Although the midfielder is not expected to feature in the match due to the quick turnaround, he is likely to meet up with head coach Eddie Howe and take part in training with his new team-mates for the first time in the coming days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He will travel to the United States with the Newcastle squad for the Premier League Summer Series which will see them face Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa.

Most Popular

Along with Tonali, other internationals such as Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes are also back.

Newcastle supporter Tom Jolly posted an image with Tonali on Twitter following the player’s return. Tonali’s partner Juliette Pastore also posted an image of Newcastle Quayside and the Tyne Bridge from the Hilton Hotel in Gateshead.

Following the signing of Tonali, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe told the club website: “I think he’s a high-level player.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He’s got some great experiences already for such a young player. He’s won the Italian league, and this season got to the Champions League semi-final, full Italian international, so he brings a wealth of pedigree.

“I think he’s a player, also, of huge potential, because I think his best years are ahead of him. I think he’s got versatility in his game, as well, so I think he can play various roles for us.”

And Tonali is looking forward to getting started at his new club.

“I hope to come here and start as soon as possible, because I’ll have to make progress with the language,” he said. “It won’t be something easy to do, but it’s part of the path I have to take.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The ambition of every player is to come to a team and win. I believe the first thing you should do is never stop, and then aim to win. This is everyone’s goal – to try to win as soon as possible.”

Related topics:PropertiesAC MilanGatesheadUnited StatesChelseaBrighton