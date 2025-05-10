Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sandro Tonali has made a couple of surprise admissions regarding Newcastle United speaking in a recent interview.

Tonali has been in fine form for Newcastle this season, helping the club win the Carabao Cup for the first time while also mounting a Champions League qualification charge.

After a difficult first season on Tyneside in which he was hit with a betting ban, Tonali has flourished at Newcastle this campaign as a regular starter in Eddie Howe’s side.

Tonali has played 42 games for Newcastle in all competitions this season, scoring five goals and assisting three.

United head coach Eddie Howe has pointed to the decision to move Tonali into a No. 6 midfield role as an important one.

“Yeah, I think the balance of the team is hugely important and that potentially helped us just find a better balance for our midfield,” Howe admitted. “Personally I think the most important decisions you ever make are on recruitment.

“If we hadn’t brought Sandro into the club in the first place we wouldn’t have his abilities in the team. So, for me, recruitment is always the most important thing. Then you hope to model the team and the squad to be successful.”

Sandro Tonali’s big Newcastle United reveal

Speaking to FuboTV Canada, Tonali was asked a number of quickfire questions that prompted some interesting revalations.

It was perhaps no surprise that Tonali’s football idol growing up was AC Milan legend Gennaro Gattuso or that the best player he has played against was Cristiano Ronaldo. But when asked the best player he has ever played with, Tonali snubbed all of his current Newcastle teammates in favour of former AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, claiming the question was ‘so easy’.

When asked what was a moment in football that made you cry, Tonali replied: “My first game here in Newcastle.”

It’s an interesting response with Tonali’s first competitive game seeing him score on his debut in a 5-1 win over Aston Villa at St James’ Park. Tonali was also emotional when playing for Newcastle in the final games before his ban as well as upon his return to action against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup and then at St James’ Park in the Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur at the start of the season.

Perhaps the most notable response came when Tonali was asked who his most underrated teammate ever is.

The midfielder replied: “Sean Longstaff here in Newcastle.”

Longstaff is regularly name-checked as an underrated player in the Newcastle squad by his teammates and head coach Eddie Howe. While Tonali clearly recognises Longstaff’s qualities, the pair have actually only had limited gametime together in competitive matches over the past two seasons.

Longstaff and Tonali have actually only started four competitive games together and only one of those came in the Premier League. Despite that, it seems Longstaff has made an impression on Tonali whether on the pitch or the training ground.

Sean Longstaff facing uncertain future at Newcastle United

Longstaff’s contract at Newcastle expires next summer and Howe has admitted the 27-year-old’s future is ‘unclear’ with interest from the likes of Everton and Leeds United.

When pressed on Longstaff’s future ahead of the summer transfer window, Howe did little to play down the speculation.

Asked if Longstaff needs motivation regarding his future, Howe replied: “I don't look at it that way.

“I don't think I have to motivate him. I shouldn't have to motivate him. He should motivate himself.

“He's here representing the club that he loves, so there should be no issue on motivation. He has to be ready to take a chance when it comes.

“I think any train of thought that I have to, I can't do that for all 25 players.

“But Sean is motivated. He's been brilliant behind the scenes. He is training well, and he's got undoubted qualities, as I said earlier.

“Sean has a contract for next year, so the control is very much in his hands in terms of what he wants to do with his long-term future, and we're certainly delighted to have him within our players.”