Sandro Tonali set for San Siro return after Newcastle United Champions League visit

Sandro Tonali is set to return to the San Siro as a player for the second time since leaving AC Milan to join Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Tonali started Newcastle’s 0-0 Champions League group stage draw with AC Milan at the San Siro in September 2023. The midfielder made 130 appearances for Milan, scoring seven goals and winning the Serie A title in 2021-22 before joining Newcastle for £52million last summer.

Now the 24-year-old is set to return to the San Siro again, this time as a home player with the Italian national team as they finish their Nations League group stage matches against France on Sunday (7:45pm kick-off).

Tonali heads into the match in fine form having scored his first goal for Italy in the 1-0 win over Belgium on Thursday to guarantee his country’s progress to the quarter-final. The Newcastle midfielder has also contributed two assists in the five Nations League matches since he returned from his 10-month ban.

Since leaving Milan in 2023, Tonali has continued to express his passion for his former club.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek of AC Milan challenges for the ball with Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between AC Milan and Newcastle United FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 19, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images) | Getty Images

After returning to the San Siro with Newcastle last season, Tonali told Sky Sport Italia: “I will bring this embrace of San Siro with me for a very long time.

“It was something I will remember forever. You expect it to be wonderful, but when you are there, it’s different. The day of the game passed by so quickly, but I tried to enjoy every single minute.

“I cannot disguise my passion for Milan. I didn’t disguise it when I was at Brescia, nor playing forMilanand I won’t now that I am at Newcastle.

“It would not be possible or desirable to hide this passion.”