Sandro Tonali set for San Siro return after Newcastle United Champions League visit
Tonali started Newcastle’s 0-0 Champions League group stage draw with AC Milan at the San Siro in September 2023. The midfielder made 130 appearances for Milan, scoring seven goals and winning the Serie A title in 2021-22 before joining Newcastle for £52million last summer.
Now the 24-year-old is set to return to the San Siro again, this time as a home player with the Italian national team as they finish their Nations League group stage matches against France on Sunday (7:45pm kick-off).
Tonali heads into the match in fine form having scored his first goal for Italy in the 1-0 win over Belgium on Thursday to guarantee his country’s progress to the quarter-final. The Newcastle midfielder has also contributed two assists in the five Nations League matches since he returned from his 10-month ban.
Since leaving Milan in 2023, Tonali has continued to express his passion for his former club.
After returning to the San Siro with Newcastle last season, Tonali told Sky Sport Italia: “I will bring this embrace of San Siro with me for a very long time.
“It was something I will remember forever. You expect it to be wonderful, but when you are there, it’s different. The day of the game passed by so quickly, but I tried to enjoy every single minute.
“I cannot disguise my passion for Milan. I didn’t disguise it when I was at Brescia, nor playing forMilanand I won’t now that I am at Newcastle.
“It would not be possible or desirable to hide this passion.”
