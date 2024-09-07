Sandro Tonali ‘worry’ revealed as Newcastle United man stars on international duty

Sandro Tonali made his first appearance for Italy in almost a year at the Parc des Princes on Friday night.

Tonali played the full 90 minutes as Italy defeated France in Paris to begin their Nations League campaign in style. Luciano Spalletti’s side went behind within a minute, but were able to recover and secure a 3-1 win - one Tonali played a major role in helping to secure for the Azzurri.

The 24-year-old is yet to score for his national side, but played a crucial role in Federico Dimarco’s equaliser with a deft backheel pass over the France defence before the Inter Milan man smashed his volley into the top corner. Tonali’s assist will be replayed over and over again and caught the attention of many Newcastle United fans desperate to see what he can bring to St James’ Park.

Spalletti, meanwhile, described Tonali’s performance as ‘magnificent’ whilst also revealing he was ‘worried’ about how the midfielder would cope with playing 90 minutes for the first time in a competitive game since October: “He put in a magnificent performance,” Spalletti said.

“We were a bit worried he wouldn't be able to play the full 90 minutes but, in the final stages, he went on a couple of driving runs and almost got through on goal. We've got a great player back. We chose a group of players who are always in the game.

“They are a little fresher than they were at the end of last season, probably we were fortunate to find a group of young players who are eager to prove themselves. Individual desire and passion are the key to any success.”

Italy face Israel in their next Nations League on Monday night before Tonali returns to Tyneside in preparation for Newcastle United’s clash against Wolves at Molineux next Sunday. Tonali is yet to complete a full game for his club this season and began their clash with Tottenham Hotspur last time out on the bench. He will be hoping to change that when Eddie Howe’s side travel to Molineux aiming to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.