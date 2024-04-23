Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Newcastle United WAG Juliette Pastore has already captured the hearts of social media followers with her posts about taking to life on Tyneside.

The Italian often takes to Instagram to show her followers the sights and sounds of Newcastle, from the architecture to churches, streets and venues. She regularly shares her fashion tips - and recently even posted that she’d bought matching mobile cases with the picture of other half Sandro Tonali on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Life can’t have been easy for the couple, with Tonali banned from football across the globe due to a ban for betting activity, handed out after he’d made just eight appearances for the Magpies, following on from becoming the most expensive Italian player in history.

However, that hasn’t stopped Pastore sharing her thoughts on life in the North East. And in her latest offering, she has posted a rather cryptic still.

Sandro Tonali's other half Juliette Pastore has posted a cryptic message on her Instagram.

In her Instagram stories, she presented a picture of herself with a mirror adorned with the message: “NOW OR NEVER.”

I mean, there is absolutely no suggestion this post is in any way related to her partner’s current footballing plight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, news is edging closer when it comes to the player’s fate.

Tonali was charged by the Football Association last month with betting activity while he was a Newcastle United player.

Last October, the midfielder was banned from playing football for 10 months for breaching Italian betting regulations. His current ban from Italy applies to the period he was a player on the continent, with AC Milan and Brescia.

Tonali had until April 5 to respond to the FA allegations - and a ruling on those charges is expected imminently. Speaking when Tonali was charged, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “I’ll be hugely disappointed if the ban’s extended. I certainly hope there are no further consequences for Sandro.