Mexican striker Santiago Munoz is expected to join Newcastle on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy.

But who is Munoz and what may he bring to Tyneside?

Who is Santiago Munoz?

Santiago Munoz is close to joining Newcastle United (Photo by Manuel Guadarrama/Getty Images)

Much was made when links between Munoz and Newcastle first surfaced, mainly due to Santiago Munez, the main character in the Goal! Series of films.

Munoz, however, was born in El Paso, Texas, and thus, is eligible to play international football for both Mexico and the United States of America.

The player has yet to decide which national team to opt for, claiming the option to play for either is “interesting”.

What type of player is Munoz?

Munoz is an out-and-out striker who has a quick turn-of-pace and a knack of finding himself in the right position at the right time in the area.

Standing at just 1.7m tall, Munoz appears to be a very technical player whose strengths include dribbling and finishing.

Who does he currently play for?

Munoz, 19, is currently contracted to Santos Laguna who play in Mexico’s top division.

Munoz enjoyed a solid run in Laguna’s side at the end of last season, scoring three times in fourteen games.

In a memorable 3-1 win against Toluca, Munoz featured for less than an hour, but assisted all three of his side’s goals.

The President of Santos Laguna is Alejandro Irarragorri, a Mexican businessman who has been linked with buying Newcastle United in the past.

What have people said about Munoz?

Munoz has been linked with Newcastle for some time now and his head coach, Guillermo Almada admitted in July that: “Santi is focused on his goal, which is to go to Europe”.

How will he fit-in on Tyneside?

As mentioned, this deal is believed to be a season-long loan deal and Munoz will likely spend most of his time in the under 23 squad acclimatising to English football.

This would give Newcastle a chance to assess Munoz first-hand and giving them an option to purchase the player should he impress.

