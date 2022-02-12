The Magpies have enjoyed an up-turn in their recent results, claiming two successive victories against Leeds United and Everton and remaining unbeaten in the league since before Christmas.

Newcastle now host Aston Villa, who played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with the Whites midweek.

Eddie Howe’s side could widen the gap between themselves and the bottom three to four points if they win tomorrow.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Aston Villa eye Brighton starlet Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing a summer move for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. Steven Gerrard's side had a bid rejected for the 25-year-old in January. (Pete O'Rourke) Photo: James Williamson - AMA Photo Sales

2. Wolves scouting League One midfielder Wolverhampton Wanderers are one of a host of clubs considering a move for AFC Wimbledon's Jack Rudoni this summer. The 20-year-old has scored seven league goals and assisted another three so far this season. (TEAMtalk) Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

3. Plymouth on new contract for Burnley target Plymouth Argyle are attempting to tie down Panutche Camara to a fresh deal before the midfielder's contract expires in the summer. Burnley and Barnsley are reportedly considering moves for the Guinea-Bissau international. (Football League World) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Leicester star rejects new contract Leicester City's Youri Tielemans has reportedly rejected a new deal with the club, with his current deal set to expire in summer 2023. The likes of Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in the Belgian. (Fabrizio Romano) Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales