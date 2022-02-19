Newcastle United transfer news: Newcastle linked winger happy at Crystal Palace amid £45m transfer talk, Real Madrid make "final offer" for Liverpool and Manchester City linked striker

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has refused to discuss his own future with speculation rampant that the Argentine will leave Elland Road in the summer.
A Crystal Palace midfielder is being linked with Newcastle United but the player has stated he is happy with the Eagles while a Manchester United midfielder will see to leave Old Trafford on a permanent deal in the summer following his January loan move.
Meanwhile, the co-owner of Belgian side Union SG has discussed the transfer of Deniz Undav to Birghton & Hove Albion last month including his relationship with Tony Bloom (Birghton chairman) while a former Burnley favourite as spoken about his time at Turf Moor and described it as the highlight of his career.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken about Cesar Azpilicueta and his importance to the club as the Spaniard’s contract approaches its end and Barcelona show reported interest while Arsenal have been left “angry” following their failure to land Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic in January.
England captain Harry Kane is going to wait until the end of the season before making a decision on his future with Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid have submitted “a final offe”r for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland who has previously been linked with several top European clubs including Premier League sides like Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.
Here are Saturday’s Premier League transfer rumours: