Newcastle United travel to Brentford this afternoon as they look to make it seven league matches unbeaten.

However, the Magpies have a number of their main stars unavailable with Callum Wilson, Kieran Trippier, Isaac Hayden and Matt Ritchie all unavailable.

Javier Manquillo, Ryan Fraser and Allan Saint-Maximin may return to the fold, however Eddie Howe has admitted the latter’s inclusion will be a ‘late call’.

Meanwhile, former Newcastle striker Ivan Toney is likely to feature for the Bees after a spell on the sidelines.

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen is set to make his Brentford debut and return to the pitch for the first time since featuring for Denmark in the Euros.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Whites lining up ex-Roma boss Leeds United are reportedly considering bringing in former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca, with Marcelo Bielsa coming under pressure following recent results. Fonseca has been out of work since leaving the Serie A club in May 2021. (@Glongari) Photo: Gabriele Maltinti Photo Sales

2. Magpies handed boost in defender pursuit Newcastle United have been handed a boost in their bid to sign Lyon centre-back, Jason Denayer, with the French club struggling to tie him down to a new contract. The 26-year-old has made 14 league appearances this season, scoring three times. (TEAMtalk) Photo: Eurasia Sport Images Photo Sales

3. West Ham rival Everton for Robins teen West Ham and Everton are reportedly among a number of clubs chasing Bristol City starlet Alex Scott. The 18-year-old has scored three goals and assisted another two in 27 league appearances this season. (Daily Mail) Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

4. Red Devils target Chelsea star Manchester United are eager to sign Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger when his contract expires this summer. The 28-year-old has been rumoured to be looking to depart Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. (Mirror) Photo: Francois Nel Photo Sales