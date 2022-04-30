The Premier League season is heading down the final straight in 2021/22 as clubs get set for the crucial remaining fixtures over the last few weeks.

Newcastle United have secured their safety and are looking upwards in the league table but will have to contend with title chasing Liverpool today.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are on the cusp of an unprecedented quadruple trophy winning season, having already picked up the Carabao Cup and still fighting for the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

The Magpies will seriously dent their chances of lifting the league title if they are able to keep their impressive home form under Eddie Howe going.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has no fresh injury concerns with Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are edging closer to fitness.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will be without striker Roberto Firmino as he continues to struggle with a foot injury while Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas, who missed the midweek Champions League win over Villarreal with illness, could both return to the squad this weekend.

Recent history of this fixture does not favour Newcastle who have not beaten Liverpool in ten attempts but the Reds have also failed to win seven of their previous 10 league trips to St James’ Park.

Away from the pitch there are plenty of big transfer news stories making the headlines on Saturday morning and here is a selection of them:

1. Saints interested in Carter-Vickers Southampton and Fulham are among a string of clubs interested in signing Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, who is having an impressive season on-loan at Celtic, this summer (90min)

2. Barca turn to 'plan C' Lukaku Barcelona will turn to Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku in their search for a striker with he Belgian believed to be Barca's 'plan C' after moves for Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski were thwarted. (Marca)

3. Mahrez could exit Etihad Manchester City may look to offload Riyad Mahrez rather than Gabriel Jesus this summer (GiveMeSport via Dean Jones)

4. Liverpool could move for Bellingham Borussia Dortmund's England international Jude Bellingham is one of the players Liverpool are considering to bolster their midfield this summer (Express)