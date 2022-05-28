The Champions League and EFL play-off finals will conclude the English football season this weekend as the rest of the Premier League get started on their summer transfer business.

Newcastle United are being linked with a move for a Manchester United stopper and are currently considered the ‘favourites’ for his signature while a current Toon Army favourite could be set to leave St James’ Park with Everton and Fulahm both reportedly keen.

Leeds United are preparing to make early moves in the transfer market, starting with a former Newcastle United and Watford loanee who has struggled for game time at Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Jesse Marsch’s side are also keen on a Derby County star but are set to face serious competition from the likes of Southampton and Bournemouth to name just a reported few.

Elsewhere, The Toffess are being joined by West Ham in reportedly considering a move for a Burnley forward while Brighton are eyeing up a Manchester United defender who has most recently been on loan with Italian Serie A side Napoli.

The Red Devils are also said to be preparing a ‘final push’ to sign a Wolves forward while Aston Villa could make another big name signing as Steven Gerrard eyes a reunion with another of his former Anfield teammates.

Finally, Champions League finalists Liverpool could lose one of their star players this summer as Bayern Munich show interest.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Saturday morning:

1. United to make 'final push' for Neves Manchester United are on the verge of making a final push to sign Wolves forward Ruben Neves but face competition from Barcelona (The Sun)

2. Bayern eye Mane as Lewandowski replacement Liverpool will receive around £25m for the transfer of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich, with the striker being lined up to replace Robert Lewandowski (L'Equipe)

3. Gerrard could reunite with Suarez at Villa Aston Villa are exploring the possibility of signing Luis Suarez, who is a free agent after being released by Atletico Madrid (The Telegraph)

4. Seagulls to move for Tuanzebe Brighton have set their sights on signing Mancheser United defender Axel Tuanzebe this summer (Football Insider)