James Trafford remains one of Newcastle United’s priority transfer targets this summer.

The Burnley goalkeeper has been linked with a move to St James’ Park for around a year now, but remains contracted to the Clarets. After pulling a move at the eleventh-hour last year, Newcastle have again been heavily-linked with signing Trafford this summer.

Personal terms with the player are not expected to be an issue, with Fabrizio Romano reporting they have already been ‘agreed’, but the Magpies remain apart in negotiations with Burnley over a fee for Trafford. Burnley are set to hold out for £40m, whilst Newcastle have seen an initial bid of £25m rejected by the Clarets.

Despite strengthening at goalkeeper is not at the very top of their priority list this summer, Newcastle United fans have been excited about a potential move for Trafford with hopes that he can be their first-choice goalkeeper for a number of years to come. At just 22 years of age, Trafford has plenty of time to develop as a goalkeeper and he has already shown signs of the immense potential he holds.

Scott Parker’s praise for ‘incredible’ James Trafford

Trafford struggled during his first season as a Premier League goalkeeper as Burnley were relegated under Vincent Kompany. The former Manchester City man conceded 62 goals in just 28 appearances before losing his place as first-choice stopper to Arijanet Muric towards the end of the season.

However, he and Burnley were able to bounce back in phenomenal style under Scott Parker last season as they secured promotion back to the top-flight at the first time of asking. Burnley conceded just 16 goals in the Championship last season, with Trafford keeping 29 clean sheets in the league.

In 45 matches, Trafford didn’t concede more than one goal in any Championship outing as the division’s best defence sealed promotion with a number of weeks to spare. Despite finishing as runners-up to Leeds United, it was still a remarkable season for Burnley and one that Parker believes will do wonders for Trafford’s development.

Speaking to the Burnley Express , Parker said: “After a hard season last year and an early part of this year, where there were some ups and downs, I’ve seen a young boy grow into a man and his quality is undeniable – everyone has seen that.

“I was quoted in saying that he’s a world class keeper, which he is and there is no doubt that I see him as a future England keeper. He’s been incredible.”

If Trafford moves to Newcastle United, as many believe he will this summer, then he will likely have to compete with Nick Pope for a starting spot. Pope ended the campaign as Eddie Howe’s first-choice goalkeeper after briefly losing his spot to Martin Dubravka following an injury in December.

The Slovakian may leave Tyneside if Trafford joins this summer, but Pope is expected to stay and fight for a starting spot with the 22-year-old. Pope has entered the final twelve months of his contract at St James’ Park and has been linked with a move to Elland Road this summer.