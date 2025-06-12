Former Newcastle United captain Scott Parker has been linked with a surprise Premier League move.

Parker has previously managed Fulham and AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League and has now returned after guiding Burnley to promotion from the Championship.

But the 44-year-old could soon be getting on the managerial merry-go-round ahead of the 2025/26 season with Brentford set to be looking for a new manager. Long-serving Bees boss Thomas Frank has been heavily linked with the vacant head coach position at Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs relieved Ange Postecoglou of his duties after guiding Spurs to their first major trophy in 17 years and qualifying for the Champions League by winning the Europa League. But a dismal domestic performance which saw the side finish 17th in the Premier League table proved costly to the Australian.

And Spurs are understood to have lined up Frank as Postecoglou’s replacement. And that leaves Brentford with some big shoes to fill.

Fabrizio Romano provides key Spurs & Brentford update

Frank led Brentford to the Premier League and has since helped the West London outfit establish themselves as a top flight side despite losing key players such as Christian Eriksen, David Raya and likely Bryan Mbeumo in successive seasons.

While Parker’s Premier League record lists one relegation with Fulham and a dismissal from Bournemouth less than a month into the season, his record at Burnley in the Championship is impressive. After replacing Vincent Kompany last summer, Parker guided The Clarets straight back to the top flight, earning 100 points and conceding just 16 goals.

Despite the remarkable record, Burnley still finished second in the table behind Leeds United.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Parker is on a three-man shortlist to replace Frank at Brentford.

Romano tweeted: “Brentford add Scott Parker to three-man shortlist of candidates being considered to replace Thomas Frank.

“Burnley coach happy at the club while Brentford are also exploring this possibility. Frank will leave and become new Tottenham manager.”

Parker captained Newcastle and made 73 appearances for the club between 2005 and 2007. The former England midfielder was also linked with replacing Postecoglou at Spurs, another of his former clubs.

Newcastle United in talks with Burnley

As Brentford look at Burnley’s manager, Newcastle United are looking at the newly-promoted side’s goalkeeper.

The Magpies are in talks over the potential signing of James Trafford, whom they attempted to sign last summer but were unable to agree a fee.

Eddie Howe’s side could face difficulty in that regard once again with the 22-year-old’s valuation almost doubling over the last 12 months. Burnley are understood to value Trafford at around the £40million mark after his impressive season in the Championship.

It would make Trafford, who is still largely unproven at top-flight level, the fifth most expensive goalkeeper of all time. If a deal is agreed, the young shot-stopper would arrive at Newcastle without the guarantee of first-team football.

The plan for Trafford would be for him to compete with Nick Pope for the starting spot as Newcastle prepare to return to Champions League football and compete on four fronts once again.