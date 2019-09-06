Scottish giants eyed summer move for Newcastle United defender – report
Newcastle United managed to steal in to snatch the signature of Frenchman Ludwig Francillette from under the noses of Glasgow Rangers.
The towering defender was a surprise addition to the Magpies’ under-23 ranks this summer – his announcement not coming until after the end of the summer transfer window.
And L’Equipe have revealed that, despite fan scepticism due to the player’s failed trial at St Mirren, United did well to get the player tied down.
The 20-year-old was reportedly also eyed by Steven Gerrard’s Scottish Premiership side.
Francillette is yet to make his second string bow for United, but has come some way having played last season in France’s sixth tier with AS Quetigny.was playing in France’s sixth-tier with AS Quetigny.
L’Equipe also revealed Newcastle’s international scout Guy Ipoua, who is based in Dijon and also works for Quetigny, talent spotted the player.
He said: “After seeing him a few times, I saw there was something there”.