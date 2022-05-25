Sean Longstaff commits future to Newcastle United after signing a three-year contract extension

Longstaff was set to leave the club as a free agent when his deal expired at the end of June, however, he will now remain at St James’s Park until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Even though Longstaff has only started seven games under Eddie Howe, the 24-year-old has revealed that working under his head coach was one of the main reasons he decided to commit his future to the club:

"I'm over the moon.” Longstaff said. “To sign for three more years at your hometown club - especially with the way the club's going and what the owners are putting in place - is really special for me and my family, and a day I'll never forget.

"You need to be in the right place to learn and keep improving, and since the first day the new manager's come in, I've loved every second of working with him."

"Being able to work with him every day, and his staff, they always want to help you get better and I think that's the biggest thing for me. I speak to the manager loads, and he's assured me that he wants to keep helping me improve and the goals he thinks I can achieve.

"They align with what I think I can achieve as well. It's really special. Everyone is moving in the same direction and I'm looking forward to being a part of it."

Throughout this season and despite the uncertainty over his future, Howe has consistently praised Longstaff for his effort and commitment to the club, and that message hasn’t changed following his contract renewal:

NORWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Sean Longstaff of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Newcastle United at Carrow Road on April 23, 2022 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

"It's great news that Sean has committed his future to the club. He is a great professional and an outstanding player who is incredibly passionate about playing for Newcastle United.” Newcastle’s head coach said.

"His attitude and commitment since I arrived have been first class on and off the pitch and he played a big part in us climbing the table and finishing the season as strongly as we did.”