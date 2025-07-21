Eddie Howe has been quizzed on the UEFA rules that will restrict Newcastle United in the Champions League this coming season.

Newcastle will be competing in the Champions League for the second time in three seasons, with the group phase draw set to take place on August 28.

The Magpies were knocked out in the group stages during their last Champions League campaign, despite beating Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 at St James’ Park. A controversial draw in Paris followed by a comeback win for AC Milan at St James’ Park saw Newcastle finish bottom of the group.

Since then, the Champions League has been given a makeover with Newcastle set to experience the new group phase format for the first time. The Magpies will play eight matches against eight different teams in an attempt to qualify for the knockout rounds of the competition for the first time in the club’s history.

Newcastle previously reached the last-16 of the Champions League during the 2002/03 season but back then there was a different format which involved a second group stage. That remains their best performance in the competition to date.

Last time out in the Champions League, Newcastle’s squad was decimated by that hectic fixture schedule as injuries quickly piled up. It saw the likes of Lewis Miley start Champions League matches at the age of 17, while the likes of Ben Parkinson and Michael Ndiweni were named on the bench to make up the numbers in the squad.

Since then, Newcastle have lost a few players that could limit Eddie Howe’s options further this coming season.

Sean Longstaff sale set to see Newcastle United punished by UEFA squad rules

Newcastle will have to adhere to UEFA squad rules in the Champions League next season and selling Sean Longstaff to Leeds United for £15million will see them punished in the form of being forced to have a reduced squad size in the competition.

UEFA rules require at least four club-trained players to be named in a squad in order to fill the full 25-man quota for the Champions League.

After losing Paul Dummett and Elliot Anderson last summer, Longstaff was Newcastle’s only senior club-trained player. Lewis Miley can also be classed as club-trained but, as he’s under 21, he does not need to be included in the main squad list.

Newcastle had a squad of 24 players for the 2023/24 Champions League but could be limited to a squad of just 21 for the upcoming European campaign.

After struggling to deal with the added fixtures of European football last time around, with three club-trained players, having a reduced Champions League squad for next season is something Newcastle will have to cope with.

Newcastle have 27 senior squad members as things stand, and that’s before any further incomings which means players will have to be cut from the squad.

Newcastle do have one player who could fill the ‘club-trained’ gap left by Longstaff, but his future remains up in the air.

Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff Champions League squad replacement?

22-year-old Joe White featured for Newcastle in the 4-0 friendly defeat at Celtic on Saturday and has made four Premier League appearances for the club. White spent last season on loan at MK Dons in League Two, scoring six goals in 34 appearances in midfield.

White turns 23 in October and must be named in the Champions League and Premier League squads if Newcastle want him to feature in either competition. Having joined Newcastle’s academy nine years ago, White is classed as a club-trained player and would help increase Newcastle’s squad size to 22 players in the Champions League.

But it goes without saying that there is a significant difference in quality between League Two and the Champions League, so there would be big question marks over how beneficial including him in the squad would be.

White would ideally be looking to play regular first-team football after enjoying a strong season with MK Dons. He has plenty of interest from EFL clubs but Newcastle plan to keep him around for pre-season at least before making a decision on his future.

His opportunities would be limited if he were to stay at Newcastle, but there are clear benefits to keeping him around as Howe looks to manage his squad.

Eddie Howe discusses Sean Longstaff departure

Following Longstaff’s departure, Newcastle head coach Howe admitted the UEFA squad rules were something the club considered when assessing the midfielder’s future.

“Yeah, of course [the UEFA squad rules] has been discussed,” Howe said. “Sean was someone I never wanted to lose from the squad.

“But as we know, and I've said many times, finances, PSR, etc. etc. Long-term planning means that sometimes these decisions have to be taken.

“So it's a big miss from our squad. Sean was very, very popular in the dressing room, very popular on the pitch. He did a great job.

“He tactically understood everything that we needed him to do. And days like [Celtic] when you have him to put two XI's out, you really see his absence highlighted. So he goes with our best wishes.

“He's been an incredible servant to Newcastle. But yeah, we have to move on now without him.”

As things stand, Newcastle’s squad is arguably weaker midway through the transfer window than it was at the start of the summer. Callum Wilson and Longstaff have departed, while Anthony Elanga is the only major incoming so far.

There is still time for Newcastle to bolster the squad ahead of the new season, but Howe has admitted himself that progress has been slow despite plenty of effort behind the scenes.