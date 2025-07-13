Leeds United transfer move offers ‘outstanding’ Newcastle United star chance to shine

Sean Longstaff’s potential move to Leeds United could offer one Newcastle United player the chance to shine next season.

Longstaff has been the subject of numerous bids from Elland Road, the latest of which saw Leeds prepared to pay a fee of up to £12m for his signature. Newcastle United are holding firm in their valuation of Longstaff this summer and have rejected Leeds’ latest proposal. The Magpies man may have just one year left on his current contract at St James’ Park, but he is valued higher than £12m this summer.

Whilst a move to Elland Road is not totally off the cards this summer, nor is it a guarantee that Longstaff remains at St James’ Park. A quirk of PSR means that Newcastle may have a slight incentive to sell the midfielder as his sale, recorded as pure profit on their financial records, can unlock a great deal of spending power.

If Longstaff remains on Tyneside past the 7pm transfer deadline on Monday 1 September, then he will undoubtedly spend the season fighting for a starting spot in Eddie Howe’s first-team. If he leaves his boyhood club, then that could open the door for someone else to impress in his place.

Lewis Miley’s future at Newcastle United

Lewis Miley could be the man that benefits from Longstaff’s departure the most this summer with the teenager currently on the fringes of Howe’s preferred starting XI. A very settled, and very good, midfield three of Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton will likely begin the season as Howe’s go-to trio.

The three starred during the middle period of last season were one of the main reasons for the club’s revival and Champions League qualification. Miley, alongside Longstaff and Joe Willock, had to remain patient for opportunities in the first-team as those three impressed.

Towards the end of the campaign, it was Miley that was often given the nod by Howe to be the first replacement in games and whilst he ended the season with just 19 appearances in all competitions and one Premier League start, he still has a very bright future in the club - one that Howe in particular is excited by.

Speaking in December as Miley was working his way back to full fitness, Howe said: “Lewis is going to be an outstanding player for this club for many, many years but we need to help his recovery back into the first-team well and he's now getting himself back into a position where he's able to play."

Miley actually scored on his first and only league start of the season against Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park in a chaotic first half that saw them overturn a 1-0 deficit to lead by three goals at the break. He also netted against Bromley in the FA Cup, with both strikes sweet hits that gave the opposition goalkeeper no chance of stopping.

After a debut campaign where he was thrust into the first-team because of injury issues around him, there is hope that Miley’s game time can be monitored and that his development can be managed with a balance of first-team exposure and work on the training pitch. There is no doubting, though, that if Longstaff is sold this summer, then Miley is well equipped to flourish in his place.