Newcastle United v AC Milan: Sean Longstaff has dropped a big hint at his involvement in tonight's Champions League match at St James' Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sean Longstaff has teased his involvement for Newcastle United in the final Champions League group stage match against AC Milan at St James' Park (8pm kick-off).

Longstaff returned from an ankle injury as he came off the bench against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday but was then absent from training on Tuesday ahead of the Milan match. Magpies head coach Eddie Howe suggested Longstaff could play a role in the match as he considers making changes to his starting line-up.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sean [Longstaff] is a consideration, but we have a lot of information to digest," said the Newcastle boss. "With Callum [Wilson] as well. I have some big calls to make for the first time in a long time thankfully.

"It was great to see them both back involved at the weekend but we will need to make the right decision for the team."

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Any doubts over Longstaff's potential involvement were then quashed by the player himself as he took to social media to post a personalised preview of the match. Such posts tend to be a clear indicator that a player is available and ready to play.

Longstaff accompanied his post with the message: "Let’s make this one count."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle need to beat AC Milan in order to have a chance of progressing through to the last-16 of the competition. If The Magpies do beat Milan, they will also need Borussia Dortmund to pick up a result against Paris Saint-Germain.