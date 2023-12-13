Newcastle United star 'confirms' Champions League return v AC Milan after training concern
Newcastle United v AC Milan: Sean Longstaff has dropped a big hint at his involvement in tonight's Champions League match at St James' Park
Sean Longstaff has teased his involvement for Newcastle United in the final Champions League group stage match against AC Milan at St James' Park (8pm kick-off).
Longstaff returned from an ankle injury as he came off the bench against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday but was then absent from training on Tuesday ahead of the Milan match. Magpies head coach Eddie Howe suggested Longstaff could play a role in the match as he considers making changes to his starting line-up.
"Sean [Longstaff] is a consideration, but we have a lot of information to digest," said the Newcastle boss. "With Callum [Wilson] as well. I have some big calls to make for the first time in a long time thankfully.
"It was great to see them both back involved at the weekend but we will need to make the right decision for the team."
Any doubts over Longstaff's potential involvement were then quashed by the player himself as he took to social media to post a personalised preview of the match. Such posts tend to be a clear indicator that a player is available and ready to play.
Longstaff accompanied his post with the message: "Let’s make this one count."
Newcastle need to beat AC Milan in order to have a chance of progressing through to the last-16 of the competition. If The Magpies do beat Milan, they will also need Borussia Dortmund to pick up a result against Paris Saint-Germain.
A draw for Newcastle would be enough to secure Europa League football come the new year while a defeat would see them exit Europe completely.