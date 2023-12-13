Newcastle United star in 'consideration' to start v AC Milan after missing training
Newcastle United v AC Milan: Eddie Howe is contemplating changes to his side on Wednesday night.
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe is assessing his side ahead of Wednesday's Champions League group stage decider against AC Milan at St James' Park.
Howe has named an unchanged outfield in each of Newcastle's last five matches. But with Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff returning from injury over the weekend and other players closing in on returns, The Magpies boss is set to have more options to choose from.
Wilson admitted ahead of the match he is '100% ready' to start following a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Longstaff was not pictured in the Tuesday training session at Darsley Park after being ruled out for a month with an ankle issue.
But Howe suggested the midfielder could play a role in the match at St James' Park.
"Sean [Longstaff] is a consideration, but we have a lot of information to digest," said the Newcastle boss. "With Callum [Wilson] as well. I have some big calls to make for the first time in a long time thankfully.
"It was great to see them both back involved at the weekend but we will need to make the right decision for the team."
Newcastle need to beat AC Milan in order to have a chance of progressing through to the last-16 of the competition. If The Magpies do beat Milan, they will also need Borussia Dortmund to pick up a result against Paris Saint-Germain.
A draw for Newcastle would be enough to secure Europa League football come the new year while a defeat would see them exit Europe.