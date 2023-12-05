'Focus' - Newcastle United star teases injury return ahead of Everton & Spurs trips

Newcastle United injuries: Eddie Howe's side could be back with a key player for the upcoming trips to Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff has teased his return from injury following Saturday's 1-0 win over Manchester United.

Longstaff missed the match due to an ankle injury picked up at AFC Bournemouth before the international break. Although the 26-year-old was able to complete the match, he has subsequently missed Newcastle's matches against Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Man United.

Last week, Magpies boss Eddie Howe confirmed Longstaff's injury was not long-term and he was hopeful of seeing him back in action soon. The midfielder has played a key role in Newcastle's midfield so far this season and is currently enjoying his joint-best scoring season to date at the club with three goals in 17 appearances.

Longstaff watched from the stands as Anthony Gordon scored the only goal of the game to secure a 1-0 win over Man United at St James' Park. After the match, he joined his team-mates in the dressing room to celebrate the three points.

And on Monday evening, Longstaff shared the dressing room photo along with a caption stating his 'full focus' was now on Thursday's trip to Everton (7:30pm kick-off).

"What a performance from the lads," Longstaff tweeted. " Hope you enjoyed your weekends Mags and full focus now on Thursday!"

Longstaff's delayed reaction to the win on social media and deliberate mention of Thursday's match was interpreted by many fans on social media to be a hint at his return from injury. The midfielder was one of 12 first-team players absent for Howe's side on Saturday.

Despite having a depleted squad, Newcastle head into the game on the back of consecutive Premier League wins but have won just one game away from home this season in the top flight, an 8-0 demolition of Sheffield United back in September. Longstaff scored in that game and will be hoping to get back into the side after 17-year-old Lewis Miley stepped into the side and impressed in his absence.

Here is Newcastle United's injury list in full heading into the Everton and Spurs fixtures...

1 . Anthony Gordon (hip) Anthony Gordon was withdrawn with a hip issue in the closing stages of the 1-0 win over Manchester United. Head coach Eddie Howe said 'fingers crossed it's nothing serious' while Gordon subsequently talked about returning to Everton on Thursday, suggesting his withdrawal was just a precaution. Expected return: Everton (A) - 07/12

2 . Sean Longstaff (ankle) Sean Longstaff completed the match at Bournemouth despite falling awkwardly on his ankle. He has now missed the last three matches with the injury worse than initially expected but has since teased his return. Expected return: Everton (A) - 07/12

3 . Joe Willock Willock has reaggravated an achilles injury and missed the win over Chelsea at the weekend. Howe described the setback as a 'massive blow' before later stating it is not a 'long-term' issue. That could see the midfielder back in action before Christmas. Expected return: Chelsea (A) - 19/12