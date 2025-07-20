Sean Longstaff has spoken following his move from Newcastle United to Leeds United and spoke about the emotional scenes following his departure from his boyhood club.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Longstaff’s two decades at Newcastle United came to an end on Friday night when his move to Leeds United was confirmed. The Magpies will net an initial £12m from the sale of the midfielder, with a potential £3m in add-ons.

Having been at the centre of interest from the Elland Road outfit throughout the summer, Leeds were initially frustrated in their pursuit after seeing a number of bids rejected by the Magpies. However, a final offer last week was accepted and Longstaff travelled to Yorkshire to complete a medical ahead of a move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Longstaff was in Austria with Newcastle United when the two clubs had come to an agreement over a fee and had to fly back to England to complete the formalities and medical assessment in person. After over 200 appearances for his boyhood club, Longstaff described his departure as a ‘bittersweet’ moment in time and revealed there were emotional scenes as he left his former side.

“It has been a bittersweet 24 hours,” Longstaff told Michael Bridges. “I was with the lads in Austria and some of my best friends are there, friends for life, so to have to walk away from them was really sad.

“But I got a nice send off from the players and staff. It was a bit emotional which was strange as you don’t normally see that from football teams.

“A few lads were bubbling which was nice but as soon as you get here to the training ground and you meet the people, it’s really exciting. Football is football and I can’t wait to get going. I’m really excited.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Longstaff on Leeds United move

Longstaff also revealed the reasons for wanting to move to Elland Road and test himself in a new environment. Daniel Farke’s side were promoted from the Championship as champions last season and will be aiming to survive in the Premier League this season, something none of the last six promoted sides have been able to achieve.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

“There is something to be said for a team that wants you and a club that really wants you. I think from the first time I spoke to Leeds, I sort of got a feeling that they really wanted me. Being an academy player, sometimes you don’t get that all the time,” Longstaff admitted.

“To get that feeling of want and this is what we want and you’re part of the plans. It’s really exciting.

“It just fills you full of confidence and it just makes you want to repay those people. It is a massive, massive football club similar to Newcastle in a lot of ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was always going to take a lot for me to leave Newcastle to be honest and I wasn’t just going to leave for anywhere. It had to be the right place for me and my family and I think this is the perfect place.”