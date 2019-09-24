Sean Longstaff set to hand Steve Bruce much-needed Newcastle United injury boost
Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff is set to be FIT for the Magpies’ weekend trip to Leicester City.
The 21-year-old has missed United’s last two games after a freak accident in training saw him injure his ankle.
And, according to the Telegraph, with concerns over Jonjo Shelvey’s fitness, following a shocker of a show against Brighton, Longstaff is likely to be knocking on the door for Sunday’s Premier League clash.
Longstaff sat out the 3-1 loss at Liverpool and the 0-0 against the Seagulls.