Sean Longstaff set to hand Steve Bruce much-needed Newcastle United injury boost

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff is set to be FIT for the Magpies’ weekend trip to Leicester City.

By Liam Kennedy
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 16:45 pm
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 25: Sean Longstaff of Newcastle United runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 25, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The 21-year-old has missed United’s last two games after a freak accident in training saw him injure his ankle.

And, according to the Telegraph, with concerns over Jonjo Shelvey’s fitness, following a shocker of a show against Brighton, Longstaff is likely to be knocking on the door for Sunday’s Premier League clash.

Longstaff sat out the 3-1 loss at Liverpool and the 0-0 against the Seagulls.