Sean Longstaff suffers injury in Newcastle United's London Stadium defeat

Newcastle United are sweating on the fitness of Sean Longstaff for next weekend's home game against Everton.

The midfielder, outstanding in recent weeks, suffered a knee injury in this evening's 2-0 defeat to West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Longstaff left the stadium wearing a knee brace and with the aid of crutches.

Asked about the severity of Longstaff's injury, manager Rafa Benitez said: "We'll see. I think he has an injury, but we have to assess him in the next couple of days."

Longstaff had made an 11th successive start for Newcastle in the Premier League game.

The result left the club 14th in the table and six points above the relegation zone.

Defensive errors from Fabian Schar and Florian Lejeune cost Newcastle against West Ham.