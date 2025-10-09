Newcastle United forward Sean Neave impressed once again for the Under-21s as he scored a 24-minute hat-trick.

A Sean Neave hat-trick helped Newcastle United Under-21s claim a 3-1 win in the National League Cup at Boston United on Wednesday night.

The 18-year-old opened the scoring from the penalty spot before finding the net twice more to complete a hat-trick in 24 first-half minutes. Frankie Maguire pulled a goal back for the hosts in the second half, but the Young Magpies were able to hold out for a convincing victory to make it two wins from two in the competition.

Back in August, Newcastle Under-21s played out a thrilling 4-3 win away to Tyneside neighbours Gateshead. The win at Boston was also Adam Lawrence’s first since taking over as Under-21s lead coach last month.

NUFC’s striker situation

After impressing with 11 goals at academy level last season, Neave has made a strong start to the 2025/26 campaign with seven goals in eight appearances at Under-21s level so far.

But he hasn’t had a look in at first-team level since pre-season. The 18-year-old is still waiting to make his competitive first-team debut for Newcastle despite being named on the bench for several crucial games last season, including the Carabao Cup final.

Neave’s involvement in the matchday squad for the 2-1 win over Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in March gives him the unique distinction of having more major trophy medals for Newcastle than appearances.

But his early form with the Under-21s is sure to give Magpies head coach Eddie Howe some food for thought heading into a busy period after the international break.

Deadline day signing Yoane Wissa is still yet to feature for Newcastle after picking up a knee injury on international duty. The club have claimed the 29-year-old could be back in contention within the next month but a specific return date remains uncertain.

Nick Woltemade has made an impressive start to life on Tyneside following his £65million arrival from VfB Stuttgart. The German has scored four goals in five starts for The Magpies to help lessen the blow of Wissa’s absence.

Meanwhile, William Osula has contributed with three goals and an assist in two starts in all competitions and is another option to consider for Howe.

Sean Neave can be a ‘goalscorer’ for Newcastle United

As Neave pushes to break into Newcastle’s first-team squad once again, he could be handed a call-up for the upcoming Champions League match against Benfica.

This is due to Howe being able to name an extended 12-man bench in Champions League matches. While Neave hasn’t been named on the bench in Newcastle’s opening two games in the competition, the loss of Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento due to injury could see the 18-year-old handed an opportunity.

UEFA rules mean Under-21s players who have been at the club in question for a minimum of two years do not need to be named in the Champions League ‘List A’ squad and instead can be drafted in by being named on a ‘List B’.

Under-21s goalkeeper Max Thompson must be named in ‘List B’ in order for Newcastle to fulfil its goalkeeper quota, with John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie not named in the squad. Alex Murphy has made the bench in the two Champions League matches after being named on Newcastle’s ‘List B’.

Lewis Hall and Lewis Miley are also named on the list due to their age but Hall will likely drop out for the next match as his hamstring injury is monitored.

And Neave is one of the next eligible players in line to be drafted into the Champions League squad. Though he would likely feature in Newcastle’s Youth League match against Benfica on the same day.

Howe rates Neave highly having had the 18-year-old train with the first-team for extended periods so far this year.

Speaking last season, Howe said: “We have used him in various roles but what I will say is he is a goalscorer.

“We find in training and practice games he will pop up with a goal which is a great skill to have!

“He’s doing very well. He’s very young and I need reminding of that sometimes because he is competing on an even field technically.”

“Physically, he has a lot of growth to come, he has to fill out his body. He has to become stronger. It is probably now about finding him a set position.”

While Neave has been used both out wide and through the middle previously, he is starting to prove himself as a goalscorer in a central striker position at Under-21s level, giving Howe a fresh attacking option further down the line should he continue to progress.