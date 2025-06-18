Newcastle United have reportedly agreed a three-year professional contract with academy prospect Sean Neave.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As per Mail Online’s Craig Hope, Newcastle have agreed a three-year deal with the 18-year-old forward after he impressed Eddie Howe during the second half of the 2024/25 season.

Newcastle confirmed that Neave had signed a new contract at Newcastle along with Trevan Sanusi and Leo Shahar, but did not specify the length.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Neave is still yet to make his competitive debut for Newcastle, he has trained regularly with the first team in 2025 and was often named on the bench at the back end of the season.

Neave’s place on the bench in Newcastle’s 2-1 Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool in March saw him handed a cup winners medal and involved in the trophy parade celebrations in the city.

The young forward is set be remain involved with Newcastle’s first-team in pre-season having been fast-tracked into the squad. The teenager impressed at academy level for Newcastle with 11 goals in 13 league appearances at Under-21s and Under-18s last season.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe unearths ‘goalscorer’ for Newcastle United

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is keen to keep Neave around the first team after he was first drafted into the squad in Anthony Gordon’s absence back in February.

Gordon’s subsequent suspension and injury have kept Neave in and around the squad for several weeks.

Neave is capable of playing out wide or through the middle, though his age and physical frame mean he’s been preferred as a wide option similar to Gordon.

Assessing Neave’s impact on the training ground, Howe said: “We have used him in various roles but what I will say is he is a goalscorer. We find in training and practice games he will pop up with a goal which is a great skill to have!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s doing very well. He’s very young and I need reminding of that sometimes because he is competing on an even field technically.”

“Physically, he has a lot of growth to come, he has to fill out his body. He has to become stronger. It is probably now about finding him a set position.”

Eddie Howe leaves NUFC first-team door open for Sean Neave

Given the success of Lewis Miley being fast-tracked into the Newcastle first-team squad from the academy, Howe believes there is a pathway for the likes of Neave to make his competitive debut for the club next season.

“Absolutely, the pathway is there for all the players in the various age groups beneath the first team,” Howe explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the moment, we have Sean Neave and Leo Shahar training regularly with the first team and doing really well. I am really happy with them. So the window is open and we encourage that."

Right-back Leo Shahar has also been training with Newcastle’s first team and is also waiting to make his competitive debut for the club. Last season, Howe handed winger Trevan Sanusi his competitive debut in the 3-1 FA Cup third-round win over Bromley at St James’ Park before picking up an injury that limited his impact during the second half of the season.

All three players have been capped by England at Under-18s level and are expected to have a role to play in Newcastle’s upcoming pre-season matches in July and August.