Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, interacts with Sebastien Pocognoli, Head Coach of R. Union Saint-Gilloise, prior to the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2 match between R. Union Saint-Gilloise and Newcastle United FC at RSC Anderlecht Stadium on October 01, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. | Getty Images

Union Saint-Gilloise head coach Sebastien Pocognoli is reportedly close to joining another Champions League club.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sebastien Pocognoli is on the verge of leaving Belgian champions Union Saint-Gilloise to join Ligue 1 side AS Monaco.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed Monaco have chosen Pocognoli to replace Adi Hutter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former West Bromwich Albion and Brighton left-back led Union SG to the Belgian title last season and helped the club qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

After winning their first-ever Champions League match 3-1 against PSV Eindhoven, Union SG were brought back down to earth by Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United, who strolled to a 4-0 win in Brussels last week.

Nick Woltemade and Harvey Barnes scored either side of two Anthony Gordon penalties at Lotto Park, home of Anderlecht. Union SG aren’t able to play European matches at their home ground as it does not meet UEFA standards.

After losing heavily to Newcastle, Union then suffered their first domestic defeat of the season as Club Brugge claimed a 1-0 win ahead of the October international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Sebastien Pocognoli praises Newcastle United after record Champions League win

Newcastle’s 4-0 win over Pocognoli’s side represented a record win for The Magpies in the Champions League, surpassing the 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain at St James’ Park two years prior.

“We had the reality of the game and the difference in the level between the two teams,” Pocognoli said after the match. “We expected that. We need to be competitive and to be competitive, everything must be perfect.

“We need to dominate all the elements in the match for it to be in our favour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Maybe the opponent sometimes can be condescending, to look down on you. [Newcastle] didn't, they paid us full respect.

“They played a big match with their skills and qualities. They played top level, all the Newcastle players played top level, so it shows that they had great respect for us.

“To impose our game the way we play, we need to be stronger in face-to-face oppositions. All my players must be playing 200 per cent, actually, to maybe have a match where we could create a surprise."

Union SG manager set to leave

Just over a week later, Pocognoli is on the verge of leaving Union SG to take up the head coach role at Monaco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club are looking to replace current boss Hutter despite a fairly solid start to the new season which has them sitting 5th in the Ligue 1 table, three points behind leaders PSG.

Monaco also picked up a credible 2-2 draw with Manchester City last time out in the Champions League to bounce back from a 4-1 defeat to Club Brugge in their opening match in the competition.

The international break often gives clubs an opportunity to make managerial changes and Monaco are looking to make the most of the opportunity.

On Thursday morning, Romano tweeted: “AS Monaco are closing in on the appointment of Sebastien Pocognoli as their new head coach. Pocognoli will replace Adi Hütter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monaco’s first match after the international break is against Angers in Ligue 1 before they host Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League.