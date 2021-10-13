Second Newcastle United player breaks silence on takeover

Jonjo Shelvey broke the Magpies’ dressing room silence when talking to the Gazette after making his comeback from a calf injury during an under-23s game on Monday night.

It was this time last week when news broke that the takeover bid from PCP Partners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and Reuben brothers was close to being announced following an 18-month wait.

While United fans celebrated the end of Mike Ashley’s disastrous 14-year ownership, Hendrick was on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And speaking after their 4-0 win over Qatar on Tuesday, Hendrick told Sky Sports about the takeover: “It’s crazy, it was done in no time at all.

"It’s been a bit weird being away from it but I’m looking forward now to getting back and seeing how things are.”

Hendrick, who scored in the defeat to Wolves last time out, will return to Tyneside ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Newcastle United midfielder Jeff Hendrick. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.