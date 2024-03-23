After a very quiet winter window, Newcastle United could be very active in the summer market. Last season’s Champions League qualification successes seem a long time ago now with the Magpies currently sat in 10th place with just ten games of the season to go.

Of course, injury and suspension issues have played their part so far this season, but the club will be keen to ensure that next year is a more fruitful campaign for them. Profit and Sustainability Rules may be changing, but United will still have to be mindful of what they spend in the market, despite their desire to do a lot of business.

In order to fund transfers, therefore, they may be forced to sell some of their players this summer. Newcastle have not had a good track record in trading players in the recent past and this summer is a crucial time for them to get that right if they want to reshape the look and makeup of Eddie Howe’s current squad.

Here, we assess Newcastle United’s current squad and give our view on what the club should do with every player during the summer transfer window. Do you agree with our thoughts? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1 . Nick Pope - Keep Pope is the No.1 goalkeeper and his absence has been hard felt this season. A new signing may see his status at first-choice threatened in the future but right now he is certainly someone they should look to keep at the club. Photo Sales

2 . Martin Dubravka - Keep Although the defence has struggled at times this season, Dubravka has shown he is a capable deputy. Of course, he may seek a route out of the club to get regular first-team football again. Photo Sales

3 . Loris Karius - Let Go Karius has been a capable number three since joining but it’s likely that’s all he will ever be. If a new goalkeeper is signed this summer, then Karius is certainly someone the club could move on. Photo Sales