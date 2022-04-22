The win also secured Newcastle their sixth home win on the spin, emulating a record set by Sir Bobby Robson’s 2003/04 team.

It has been a remarkable turnaround for the Magpies in 2022, one that was hardly imaginable when they entered the year with just one win to their name all season.

And even Eddie Howe shares this sentiment, saying post-match that their ‘amazing’ run in matching the record set by Sir Bobby’s team is ‘incredible’: “That feels amazing. If you look back at the start of the run at home, we wanted just a win let alone thinking of six.

“We’ve managed to get those important wins and build a really good feeling here and a good relationship between the players and supporters.

“It was a great atmosphere to play in today, it was electric, especially in that first-half where I thought we played very, very well.”

Howe continued: “It is incredible because you’re talking about an absolute legend of the football club and quite rightly so.

“He was someone I have always admired, I never met him, but he’s always someone I admired from afar for everything he achieved in the game so he’s the benchmark for everything we try to do here and it is great to have done that today.”

Up next for Howe and Newcastle is a trip to face relegation-threatened Norwich City on Saturday.

