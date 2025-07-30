Newcastle United player ratings: Seung-soo Park steals the show - plus Anthony Gordon and Anthony Elanga ratings.

Newcastle United were beaten 1-0 by Team K-League on a very disappointing night for Eddie Howe’s side. Just three days after being defeated by Arsenal, the Magpies failed to muster a response at the Suwon World Cup Stadium, although one brief cameo performance would have lifted their spirits.

Howe named three changes from the starting XI that began their defeat against Arsenal on Sunday for their clash with Team K-League. Tino Livramento, Emil Krafth and Lewis Miley came into the side in place of Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and Bruno Guimaraes.

The first action of the half saw Anthony Gordon go close after a cross from Miley, one he would have hoped to do slightly better with. The first 20 minutes of the game was very even, with both sides enjoying possession whilst looking threatening in attack, without too often testing the opposition goalkeeper.

Joe Willock went close with a deflected effort whilst Team K-League saw a couple of long range efforts fly past Nick Pope’s goal. Anthony Elanga, making his second start for his new club, did manage to test the Team K-League goalkeeper but saw a rasping effort tipped over the bar - a save the referee and his assistants did not spot as a goal kick was awarded.

Pope’s first major action of the half saw him save well from a free-kick and then deny a promising looking attack. However, he was beaten in the 36th minute by Kim Jin-Gyu after a swift break with the hosts deservedly ahead.

The Magpies struggled to really impose their game onto their opponents and other than a couple of efforts from range by Elanga, never really looked like scoring during a disappointing first 45 minutes. Their miserable first-half was compounded when a number of promising set-pieces failed to beat the first man.

Surprisingly, Howe opted to make no changes at the break, despite the sweltering heat of the Suwon World Cup Stadium. A response in the second half wasn’t forthcoming for Howe’s side though, as the first knockings of the second period came and went without much to write home about.

Will Osula had a couple of efforts on goal whilst Gordon saw a shot fly wide of the goal with 15 minutes to play. There were nice moments for Max Thompson and Seung-soo Park who made their debuts for the Magpies, with the latter receiving a great ovation from the crowd at his former home stadium.Park could even have netted just moments into his debut, but was crowded out by desperate defenders. The South Korean’s cameo performance was one of very few positives during a difficult night at the Suwon World Cup Stadium.

Here are our player ratings from Newcastle United’s 1-0 defeat against Team K-League:

Newcastle United player ratings v K-League XI

Nick Pope - 7

Saw a number of early efforts fly past his goal without posing any trouble. Saved well from a driven free-kick and did brilliantly to react moments later to a swift counter-attack. Beaten at his near post for the goal.

Emil Krafth - 5

Started very solidly but caught out of position for Team K-League’s opener. Replaced by Harrison Ashby in the 72nd minute.

Jamaal Lascelles - 5

Captained the team but was responsible for a couple of shaky moments alongside his fellow defenders.

Alex Murphy - 5

Played at centre-back rather than at left-back like he did against Arsenal. Loose in possession at times and looked nervy. Settled in the second period but had very little attacking threat to deal with in truth.

Tino Livramento - 6

Started at left-back in a position he excelled in during the final weeks of last season. Began brightly with some good pressing and attacking moments. Was exposed at times when Gordon pushed up.

Lewis Miley - 5

Was very quiet throughout. Failed to really impose himself on the game.

Sandro Tonali - 5

Always looked to be positive with the ball at his feet but saw a number of early passes uncharacteristically fall short of their intended destination. Led the press well, but an underwhelming performance overall, particularly for his sky-high standards. Replaced in the 77th minute.

Joe Willock - 5

Enjoyed some driving runs which helped move his side up the pitch. Had a powerful effort deflected safely into the arms of the goalkeeper after 20 minutes. Pretty anonymous after that and was withdrawn in the final stages after suffering a knock.

Anthony Elanga - 7

Danced past defenders for fun at times and was a constant threat down the right. Made things happen when he drifted inside as well and was unfortunate to see an effort tipped over the bar just on the half hour mark. Some unforced errors in the second half saw his influence in attacking areas wane.

Will Osula - 5

Very quiet in the first period as he struggled for service. Had a header flash wide of the post and an effort saved in the second period. Far from ready to lead the line on a regular basis.

Anthony Gordon - 6

May feel he could have done better with an early chance but looked very bright in the opening stages. Maybe left Livramento a bit exposed on the counter at times. Saw very little of the ball in the second period.

SUB: Max Thompson - 7

Replaced Pope in the 72nd minute. A nice moment for him to make a start for his boyhood club and made a good save with nine minutes to spare, even if the offside flag was waved.

SUB: Harrison Ashby - 7

Replaced Krafth in the 72nd minute. Played a brilliant ball to Gordon and was one of the few positives from the game.

SUB: Travis Hernes - 6

Replaced Tonali with less than 15 minutes to play. Kept it tidy and had some nice touches.

SUB: Seung-soo Park - 8

Replaced Will Osula to a huge ovation.with nine minutes to spare in his former home stadium. Made an immediate impact on the left-wing with some neat footwork and was unfortunate to be crowded out of a shooting chance. Genuine livewire in a cameo performance.

Replaced Willock in stoppage time.